Los Angeles finished 31-42-9 overall and 22-23-5 in Western Conference games in the 2018-19 season. The Kings averaged 2.4 goals on 28.8 shots per game last season.
The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.
Blackhawks Injuries: None listed.
Kings Injuries: None listed.
