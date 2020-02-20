The Predators are 10-5-0 against opponents from the Central Division. Nashville averages 9.4 penalty minutes per game, the eighth-most in the league. Austin Watson leads the team serving 65 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Jan. 9, Nashville won 5-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrick Kane leads the Blackhawks with 48 assists and has recorded 75 points this season. Jonathan Toews has totaled two goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Roman Josi leads the Predators with a plus-21 in 59 games played this season. Kyle Turris has totaled five assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 6-4-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.9 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.

Blackhawks: 2-6-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: None listed.

Predators: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.