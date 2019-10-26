Toronto went 58-24 overall and 36-16 in Eastern Conference games in the 2018-19 season. The Raptors averaged 114.4 points per game last season, 48.5 in the paint, 17.2 off of turnovers and 18.4 on fast breaks.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Bulls Injuries: Chandler Hutchison: day to day (hamstring).

Raptors Injuries: Patrick McCaw: day to day (knee), Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: day to day (groin).

