Danton Heinen and Carter Rowney scored for Anaheim, which lost for the sixth time in eight games (2-5-1).

The three goals in succession in 2:53 late in the second broke open a one-goal game. Strome broke to the net and deflected Kane’s perfect pass by goaltender John Gibson for a 3-1 advantage at 15:29.

Nylander made it 4-1 with 1:53 left in the period with a backhand after a 120-foot 2-on-1 with Jonathan Toews to his right. Fifteen seconds later, Kane beat Gibson between the pads for his 29th goal of the season.

Anaheim coach Dallas Eakins replaced Gibson, who made 19 saves on 24 shots, with Ryan Miller for the third period. Miller made 15 saves.

Chicago goaltender Corey Crawford was replaced by Malcolm Subban for 70 seconds in the third period after Anaheim’s Ryan Getzlaf caught Crawford in the head with his left knee. Crawford sat on the bench rather than go to the room designated for concussion evaluation.

The Blackhawks got off to a quick start. Caggiula slipped into the left slot and deflected Adam Boqvist’s hard pass past goaltender Gibson for Chicago’s first goal 2:07 into the game, after solid board work by Kirby Dach.

Chicago made it 2-0 early in the second, with Strome beating Gibson on the stick side after getting behind the Ducks defense.

Heinen stopped Crawford’s shutout bid 4:20 into the second, capping off a sharp passing play. The Blackhawks killed off a 5-on-3 power play soon after and began to control the flow of the game.

Rowney beat Crawford with a mid-air deflection for Anaheim’s second goal 8:26 into the third. Crawford finished with 37 saves.

NOTES: Anaheim D Hampus Lindholm missed his third straight game with an upper-upper-body injury. D Cam Fowler missed his seventh straight game with a lower-body ailment. Until he replaced starter John Gibson, G Ryan Miller was on the bench after missing one game with flu-like symptoms. … Anaheim’s David Backes was held off the score sheet in his second game since being traded from Boston on Feb. 21. … The Blackhawks’ latest defensive rotation had Lucas Carlsson replacing Nick Seeler on the last pair. Carlsson collected his first NHL point in his fourth NHL game, an assist on Strome’s second goal.

UP NEXT

Ducks: At Colorado on Wednesday night.

Blackhawks: Host Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night.

