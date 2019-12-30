The Blackhawks are 5-6-2 against opponents from the Central Division. Chicago has scored 19 power-play goals, converting on 15.1% of chances.

The teams match up Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Tkachuk has recorded 35 total points while scoring 15 goals and adding 20 assists for the Flames. Elias Lindholm has recorded two goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

Patrick Kane has recorded 47 total points while scoring 20 goals and totaling 27 assists for the Blackhawks. Dominik Kubalik has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 5-5-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while allowing 3.5 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

Flames: 5-4-1, averaging three goals, 5.3 assists, three penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .925 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flames: None listed.

Blackhawks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

