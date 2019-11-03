Chicago finished 3-13 in Central Division action and 13-28 on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Bulls gave up 113.4 points per game while committing 20.3 fouls last season.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

Pacers Injuries: Edmond Sumner: out (hand), Victor Oladipo: out (ruptured right quadricep tendon), Myles Turner: out (sprained right ankle), Domantas Sabonis: day to day (calf).

Bulls Injuries: Chandler Hutchison: day to day (hamstring), Wendell Carter Jr.: day to day (left thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD