Chytil lifts Rangers past Devils 4-3 in OT

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEW YORK — Filip Chytil scored 2:15 into overtime and the New York Rangers rallied to beat New Jersey 4-3 on Monday night, snapping the Devils’ 11-game road win streak. Vincent Trochek had a goal and an assist, Kaapo Kakko and Chris Kreider also scored, and K’Andre Miller had two assists for the Rangers, who came back from two two-goal deficits to get their fourth straight win. Igor Shesterkin stopped 26 shots.

Nico Hischier, Dawson Mercer and Jack Hughes scored for the Devils, who had not lost on the road since dropping the season opener at Philadelphia. Vitek Vanecek had 19 saves.

In the extra period, Chytil won it with his sixth of the season.

PENGUINS 2, STARS 1

PITTSBURGH — Evgeni Malkin scored with 35 seconds remaining to lift Pittsburgh to its sixth straight win.

Malkin’s ninth goal of the year came after Bryan Rust’s shot attempt from in close was poke-checked away. While Rust’s momentum carried him into Dallas goaltender Jake Oettinger, Malkin flipped the puck into the open net.

Advertisement

Pierre-Olivier Joseph scored his first goal of the season for Pittsburgh and Tristan Jarry stopped 26 shots to improve to 9-0-2 in his last 11 starts.

Roope Hintz scored his 12th goal of the season for Dallas and Oettinger made 23 saves.

CANADIENS 2, FLAMES 1, SO

MONTREAL — Nick Suzuki and Kirby Dach scored in the shootout to lift Montreal.

Josh Anderson tied the score for Montreal in the third period and Jake Allen made 34 saves to help the Canadiens snap a three-game home losing skid.

Allen denied Nazem Kadri’s attempt to seal the win.

Jonathan Huberdeau scored in the second period for Calgary and Tyler Toffoli had an assist in his first game back in Montreal since getting traded to Calgary last season. Jacob Markstrom made 37 saves for the Flames.

WILD 2, OILERS 1

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Matt Boldy had a goal and an assist, Freddy Gaudreau also scored, and Minnesota beat Edmonton.

Advertisement

Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 20 shots for his 10th win of the season for the Wild, who have won eight of 11. It is the 18th time in his career that Fleury has reached double-digit wins, tying Patrick Roy and Terry Sawchuk for second all-time behind Martin Brodeur (20).

Connor McDavid had an assist on Zach Hyman’s goal for the Oilers, but his career-best seven-game goal-scoring streak ended. Stuart Skinner finished with 28 saves for Edmonton, which lost for just the third time in nine games.

BLUES 1, PREDATORS 0, OT

ST. LOUIS — Brayden Schenn scored at 2:23 of overtime to lead St. Louis.

Jordan Binnington made 25 saves in his second shutout of the season and the 12th of his career.

Schenn popped in the rebound of a shot by Jordan Kyrou to seal the victory. Kyrou broke in along the right wing and fired a shot that goalie Juuse Saros kicked right to Schenn, who scored his seventh of the season.

Advertisement

Saros made 23 saves for the Predators, who have lost three in a row.

SENATORS 3, DUCKS 0

OTTAWA, Ontario — Cam Talbot had 32 saves for his first shutout with the Ottawa in a costly win for the Senators.

Ottawa’s Tim Stutzle went awkwardly into the boards after being hit by Brett Leason midway through the first period and did not return, and Tyler Motte missed the final two periods after going down hard late in the first period and suffering an upper-body injury.

Alex DeBrincat had two power-play goals for Ottawa, and Parker Kelly also scored.

Lukas Dostal made his season debut for the Ducks and finished with 35 saves after being recalled from San Diego of the AHL.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://www.twitter.com/AP_Sports

GiftOutline Gift Article