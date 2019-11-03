Dallas went 18-34 in Western Conference play and 9-32 on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Mavericks shot 44.7% from the field and 34% from 3-point range last season.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Cavaliers Injuries: Ante Zizic: out (foot), Dylan Windler: out (stress reaction), John Henson: out (hamstring), Matthew Dellavedova: out (personal).

Mavericks Injuries: Maxi Kleber: day to day (right knee).

