Cleveland finished 19-63 overall and 15-37 in Eastern Conference action during the 2018-19 season. The Cavaliers averaged 104.5 points per game last season, 44.5 in the paint, 14.4 off of turnovers and 10.6 on fast breaks.

Indiana and Cleveland play for the second time this season. The Cavaliers won the last meeting 110-99 on Oct. 26. Tristan Thompson led Cleveland to the victory with 25 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks.

AD

Pacers Injuries: Myles Turner: out (sprained right ankle), Edmond Sumner: out (hand), Victor Oladipo: out (ruptured right quadricep tendon).

AD

Cavaliers Injuries: Dylan Windler: out (stress reaction), Ante Zizic: out (foot), John Henson: out (hamstring), Matthew Dellavedova: out (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD