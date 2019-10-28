Charlotte went 39-43 overall in the 2018-19 season while going 14-27 on the road. The Hornets averaged 110.7 points per game last season, 46.8 in the paint, 16.1 off of turnovers and 11.7 on fast breaks.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Clippers Injuries: Rodney McGruder: day to day (ankle), Paul George: out (right shoulder).

Hornets Injuries: Nicolas Batum: out (middle finger).



