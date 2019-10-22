The Lakers finished 9-7 in Pacific Division action and 15-26 on the road a season ago. The Lakers averaged 111.8 points per game while shooting 47% from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range last season.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Clippers Injuries: Paul George: out (right shoulder).

Lakers Injuries: DeMarcus Cousins: out (knee), Rajon Rondo: day to day (calf), Kyle Kuzma: out indefinitely (stress reaction).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

