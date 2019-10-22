Los Angeles Lakers vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

The Los Angeles Clippers host the Los Angeles Lakers in the season opener.

The Clippers finished 48-34 overall and 28-24 in Western Conference action during the 2018-19 season. The Clippers averaged 115.1 points per game last season, 22.6 on free throws and 30 from 3-point range.

The Lakers finished 9-7 in Pacific Division action and 15-26 on the road a season ago. The Lakers averaged 111.8 points per game while shooting 47% from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range last season.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Clippers Injuries: Paul George: out (right shoulder).

Lakers Injuries: DeMarcus Cousins: out (knee), Rajon Rondo: day to day (calf), Kyle Kuzma: out indefinitely (stress reaction).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

