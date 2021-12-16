The Islanders went on their second man-advantage of the game when Derek Forbort was called for high-sticking just 6 seconds into the second period. New York took advantage as Beauvillier got a pass from rookie defenseman Robin Salo and fired a slap shot from the top of the left circle into the top right corner past Ullmark at 1:44 to make it 2-0. It was Beauvillier’s fourth of the season and first since Oct. 30 at Nashville. Salo got his first NHL point on the play.