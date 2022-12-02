Cole Caufield breaks tie in 3rd, Canadiens beat Flames 2-1

CALGARY, Alberta — Cole Caufield broke a third-period tie on a power play, Sean Monahan had two assists against his old team and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Calgary Flames 2-1 on Thursday night.
Elias Lindholm scored for Calgary and Jacob Markstrom stopped 19 shots. The Flames are 1-3-1 in their last five.
Canadiens got a power play six minutes into the period when Andrew Mangiapane was sent off for roughing. He grabbed Josh Anderson from behind after the Montreal forward gave a fake cross-check to Markstrom while the two exchanged words after a whistle.
Montreal needed just 31 seconds to convert, with Caufield leaning into a one-timer after being set up on a cross-ice pass by Nick Suzuki.
Monahan was recognized with a video tribute during a first-period TV timeout and waved to the crowd as he was given a standing ovation.
He played 656 games over nine seasons with the Flames. Coming off his second hip surgery, he was traded to Montreal in the off-season.
UP NEXT
Canadiens: At Edmonton on Saturday night.
Flames: Host Washington on Saturday night.
___
AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports