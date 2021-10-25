The Rangers were down two players for much of the first. Rugged forward Ryan Reaves went to the dressing room early in the period after an apparent injury to his left leg, and defenseman Ryan Lindgren joined him by the midpoint after blocking a shot with his foot. Lindgren was back on the bench late in the period, and returned to the ice in the second. Reaves was also on the bench at the start of the second, but did not play again.