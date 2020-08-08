BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche take on the Vegas Golden Knights in the Western Conference seeding round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The teams meet Saturday for the third time this season.
The Avalanche are 21-14-4 in conference matchups. Colorado ranks second in the NHL recording 9.1 points per game, averaging 3.4 goals and 5.7 assists.
The Golden Knights are 23-14-3 in Western Conference play. Vegas leads the Western Conference shooting 34.5 shots per game while averaging 3.2 goals.
TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Graves leads the Avalanche with a plus-40 in 69 games this season. Vladislav Namestnikov has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.
Max Pacioretty leads the Golden Knights with 32 goals and has 66 points. Shea Theodore has seven goals over the last 10 games for Vegas.
LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 7-2-1, averaging 2.8 goals, five assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.
Golden Knights: 8-2-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.9 assists, two penalties and four penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with an .892 save percentage.
INJURIES: Avalanche: None listed.
Golden Knights: Max Pacioretty: day to day (undisclosed).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.