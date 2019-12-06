The Avalanche are 10-5-1 in road games. Colorado has scored 103 goals and is the league leader averaging 3.7 goals per game. Nathan MacKinnon leads the team with 18.

In their last meeting on Oct. 10, Colorado won 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brad Marchand leads the Bruins with 44 points, scoring 18 goals and collecting 26 assists. David Krejci has recorded seven assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

MacKinnon has recorded 44 total points while scoring 18 goals and totaling 26 assists for the Avalanche. Andre Burakovsky has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 7-3-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.1 assists, four penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

Bruins: 8-0-2, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.5 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game with a .945 save percentage.

Bruins Injuries: Patrice Bergeron: out (lower body).

Avalanche Injuries: Andre Burakovsky: out (upper body), Nazem Kadri: day to day (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

