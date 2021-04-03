The Blues are 16-14-6 against West Division opponents. St. Louis has surrendered 30 power-play goals, killing 74.1% of opponent chances.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikko Rantanen leads the Avalanche with 43 points, scoring 21 goals and adding 22 assists. Gabriel Landeskog has seven goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

David Perron leads the Blues with 23 total assists and has 36 points. Vladimir Tarasenko has five assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 8-0-2, averaging 5.2 goals, 9.3 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

Blues: 2-6-2, averaging 1.8 goals, 3.2 assists, 3.1 penalties and eight penalty minutes while allowing three goals per game with an .893 save percentage.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Bowen Byram: day to day (head), Logan O’Connor: out (lower body), Matt Calvert: day to day (undisclosed), Dennis Gilbert: out (face).

Blues: Carl Gunnarsson: out for season (lower body), Oskar Sundqvist: out for season (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.