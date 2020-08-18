The Avalanche are 21-14-4 against Western Conference opponents. Colorado is second in the Western Conference shooting 10.5% and averaging 3.4 goals on 32.2 shots per game.
The Coyotes are 18-16-6 against conference opponents. Arizona serves 6.5 penalty minutes per game, the fewest in the Western Conference. Michael Chaput leads them averaging 1.0.
TOP PERFORMERS: Nathan MacKinnon leads the Avalanche with 58 assists and has 93 points this season. Kadri has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.
Alex Goligoski leads the Coyotes with a plus-eight in 70 games this season. Taylor Hall has three goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.
DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Avalanche: Averaging 3.4 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 1.7 goals per game with a .929 save percentage.
Coyotes: Averaging 2.6 goals, 3.8 assists, 4.4 penalties and 9.0 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.
INJURIES: Avalanche: Vladislav Namestnikov: out (undisclosed).
Coyotes: Nick Schmaltz: out (neck).
