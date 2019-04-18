Colorado Avalanche (38-30-14, fifth in the Central Division during the regular season) vs. Calgary Flames (50-25-7, first in the Pacific Division during the regular season)

Calgary, Alberta; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Colorado leads series 3-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche look to clinch the Western Conference first round over the Calgary Flames in game five. The teams meet Friday for the eighth time this season. The Avalanche won the previous matchup 3-2 in overtime. Mikko Rantanen scored a team-high two goals for the Avalanche in the victory.

The Flames are 29-18-3 in conference games. Calgary has scored 289 goals and ranks third in the NHL averaging 3.5 per game. Johnny Gaudreau leads the team with 36.

The Avalanche are 22-20-8 in Western Conference play. Colorado averages 9.4 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the league. Ian Cole leads the team serving 115 total minutes.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gaudreau leads the Flames with 36 goals and has totaled 99 points. Derek Ryan has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Calgary.

Nathan MacKinnon leads the Avalanche with a plus-20 in 82 games played this season. Rantanen has three goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 7-2-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.5 assists, 4.1 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .929 save percentage.

Flames: 4-4-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.9 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

Flames Injuries: None listed.

Avalanche Injuries: Derick Brassard: day to day (illness), Samuel Girard: day to day (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.