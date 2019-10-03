Calgary Flames vs. Colorado Avalanche

Denver; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche take on the Calgary Flames at home in the season opener.

Colorado finished 38-30-14 overall and 22-20-8 in Western Conference action in the 2018-19 season. The Avalanche scored 258 total goals last season while averaging 3.2 per game.

Calgary finished 50-25-7 overall and 29-18-3 in Western Conference action in the 2018-19 season. The Flames scored 289 total goals last season averaging 3.5 per game.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

Avalanche Injuries: None listed.

Flames Injuries: Mikael Backlund: day to day (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.