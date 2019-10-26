Anaheim went 35-37-10 overall and 21-23-6 in Western Conference games during the 2018-19 season. Goalies for the Ducks allowed 2.8 goals on 33.1 shots per game last season.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.
Avalanche Injuries: Mikko Rantanen: out (lower body).
Ducks Injuries: Ondrej Kase: out (upper body), Josh Manson: out (lower body).
