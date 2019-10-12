Arizona finished 27-19-4 in Western Conference action and 19-18-4 on the road in the 2018-19 season. The Coyotes scored 209 total goals last season, 42 on power plays and 16 shorthanded.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.
Avalanche Injuries: None listed.
Coyotes Injuries: Lawson Crouse: day to day (upper body).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
