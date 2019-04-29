San Jose Sharks (46-27-9, second in the Pacific Division during the regular season) vs. Colorado Avalanche (38-30-14, fifth in the Central Division during the regular season)

Denver; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Series tied 1-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche and the San Jose Sharks are in a 1-1 series tie in the Western Conference second round. The teams meet Tuesday for the sixth time this season. The Avalanche won the last meeting 4-3.

The Avalanche have gone 21-14-6 in home games. Colorado averages 9.4 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the league. Ian Cole leads the team serving 115 total minutes.

The Sharks have gone 21-16-4 away from home. San Jose averages 9.1 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the league. Evander Kane leads the team serving 153 total minutes.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nathan MacKinnon leads the Avalanche with 58 assists and has collected 99 points this season. Mikko Rantanen has five goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Brent Burns leads the Sharks with 83 total points, scoring 16 goals and adding 67 assists. Tomas Hertl has six goals and six assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Sharks: Averaging 3.4 goals, 6.0 assists, 4.9 penalties and 13.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with a .898 save percentage.

Avalanche: Averaging 3.3 goals, 6.0 assists, 5.1 penalties and 12.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

Avalanche Injuries: None listed.

Sharks Injuries: Radim Simek: out (lower body), Joe Pavelski: day to day (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

