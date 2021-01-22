Colorado went 42-20-8 overall and 10-8-2 in division play a season ago. The Avalanche scored 236 total goals last season, 46 on power plays and eight shorthanded.
The teams square off Friday for the first time this season.
INJURIES: Ducks: None listed.
Avalanche: Erik Johnson: out (health protocols), Pavel Francouz: day to day (lower body), Andre Burakovsky: day to day (upper body).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
© 2021 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.