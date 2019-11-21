The Avalanche are 3-3-0 against opponents from the Central Division. Colorado averages 10.1 penalty minutes per game, the sixth-most in the NHL. Nikita Zadorov leads the team serving 39 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Oct. 5, Colorado won 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Staal has recorded 15 total points while scoring six goals and collecting nine assists for the Wild. Jason Zucker has totaled three goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Nathan MacKinnon leads the Avalanche with 13 goals and has 31 points. Burakovsky has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 5-4-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.9 assists, 4.6 penalties and 11.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

Wild: 4-4-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .900 save percentage.

Wild Injuries: Mathew Dumba: day to day (undisclosed), Marcus Foligno: out (lower body).

Avalanche Injuries: None listed.

