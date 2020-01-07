The Avalanche are 14-7-2 on the road. Colorado is second in the NHL averaging 6.1 assists per game, led by Nathan MacKinnon with 0.9.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Panarin leads the Rangers with a plus-17 in 41 games played this season. Mika Zibanejad has scored seven goals over the last 10 games for New York.

Ryan Graves leads the Avalanche with a plus-30 in 42 games played this season. Mikko Rantanen has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 4-5-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

Rangers: 3-6-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.3 assists, 5.1 penalties and 12.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with a .888 save percentage.

INJURIES: Rangers: Brendan Lemieux: out (hand).

Avalanche: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

