Buffalo went 19-25-8 in Eastern Conference games and 12-24-5 on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Sabres scored 221 total goals last season, 46 on power plays and three shorthanded.
The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.
Blue Jackets Injuries: None listed.
Sabres Injuries: None listed.
