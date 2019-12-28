The Blackhawks are 7-8-3 on the road. Chicago has given up 22 power-play goals, killing 81.7% of opponent chances.

In their last meeting on Oct. 18, Chicago won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pierre-Luc Dubois leads the Blue Jackets with 12 goals and has totaled 26 points. Gustav Nyquist has totaled two goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

Patrick Kane leads the Blackhawks with 27 total assists and has recorded 47 points. Jonathan Toews has totaled four goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 4-5-1, averaging three goals, 4.7 assists, 3.5 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 6-1-3, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.8 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .932 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: David Savard: day to day (illness), Scott Harrington: day to day (illness), Sonny Milano: day to day (upper body).

Blackhawks: Adam Boqvist: day to day (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

