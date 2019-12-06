The Blue Jackets are 8-6-2 against conference opponents. Columbus has scored 18 power-play goals, converting on 19.8% of chances.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Huberdeau leads the Panthers with 33 points, scoring 11 goals and adding 22 assists. Brett Connolly has scored six goals over the last 10 games for Florida.

Pierre-Luc Dubois leads the Blue Jackets with 18 points, scoring 10 goals and adding eight assists. Gustav Nyquist has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 5-5-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 2.6 penalties and six penalty minutes while allowing 2.5 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

Panthers: 5-5-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.4 assists, 2.3 penalties and 4.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .894 save percentage.

Panthers Injuries: Jayce Hawryluk: out (upper body).

Blue Jackets Injuries: Zachary Werenski: out (upper-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

