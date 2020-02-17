The Blue Jackets are 10-6-4 against the rest of their division. Columbus averages only 3.0 penalties per game, the fewest in the league. Pierre-Luc Dubois leads them averaging 0.4.

In their last meeting on Nov. 27, Philadelphia won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Travis Konecny leads the Flyers with 19 goals and has totaled 48 points. James van Riemsdyk has scored five goals over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

AD

AD

Eric Robinson leads the Blue Jackets with a plus-10 in 40 games played this season. Oliver Bjorkstrand has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 4-2-4, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.3 assists, 2.1 penalties and 4.4 penalty minutes while allowing 2.1 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.

Flyers: 6-3-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .895 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flyers: None listed.

Blue Jackets: Joonas Korpisalo: out (lower body), Alexander Wennberg: out (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.