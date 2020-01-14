The Blue Jackets are 15-7-5 in Eastern Conference games. Columbus has surrendered 24 power-play goals, killing 81.2% of opponent chances.

The Bruins are 10-4-3 against opponents from the Atlantic Division. Boston leads the league with 42 power-play goals, led by David Pastrnak with 16.

Columbus defeated Boston 2-1 in the last meeting between these teams on Jan. 2.

AD

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Robinson leads the Blue Jackets with a plus-seven in 26 games played this season. Zachary Werenski has totaled seven goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

AD

Brad Marchand leads the Bruins with 43 total assists and has collected 63 points. Pastrnak has recorded seven assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 6-1-3, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.6 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 6-2-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game with a .943 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Joonas Korpisalo: out (lower body).

Bruins: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.