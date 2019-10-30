The Oilers are 3-3-1 on the road. Edmonton has given up six power-play goals, killing 85% of opponent chances.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seth Jones leads the Blue Jackets with six assists and has recorded 7 points this season. Riley Nash has collected four assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

AD

Zack Kassian leads the Oilers with a plus-8 in 13 games played this season. Leon Draisaitl has collected 15 points over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

AD

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 5-4-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .923 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 5-3-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.5 assists, three penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with a .891 save percentage.

Blue Jackets Injuries: Markus Nutivaara: out (lower body).

Oilers Injuries: Joel Persson: out (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD