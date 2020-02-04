The Panthers are 10-7-1 against opponents from the Atlantic Division. Florida has scored 185 goals and is second in the NHL averaging 3.6 goals per game. Evgenii Dadonov leads the team with 23.

In their last meeting on Dec. 31, Columbus won 4-1. Zachary Werenski totaled three goals for the Blue Jackets.

AD

TOP PERFORMERS: Dubois leads the Blue Jackets with 17 goals and has totaled 42 points. Oliver Bjorkstrand has totaled five goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Columbus.

AD

Jonathan Huberdeau has collected 66 total points while scoring 19 goals and totaling 47 assists for the Panthers. Mike Hoffman has six goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 8-2-0, averaging 4.1 goals, 7.1 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 8-1-1, averaging three goals, 4.2 assists, 2.5 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 1.7 goals per game with a .948 save percentage.

AD

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Joonas Korpisalo: out (lower body), Alexander Wennberg: out (upper body).

Panthers: Chris Driedger: out (lower body), Aleksander Barkov Jr.: day to day (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.