The Lightning are 26-10-2 against the rest of their division. Tampa Bay is third in the Nhl averaging 3.4 goals per game, led by Steven Stamkos with 16.
In their last meeting on April 1, Tampa Bay won 3-2. Brayden Point scored a team-high two goals for the Lightning in the victory.
TOP PERFORMERS: Oliver Bjorkstrand leads the Blue Jackets with 14 goals, adding 17 assists and totaling 31 points. Seth Jones has three goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.
Victor Hedman has 36 total points while scoring seven goals and totaling 29 assists for the Lightning. Yanni Gourde has 7 points over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.
LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 3-6-1, averaging 1.7 goals, 3.1 assists, 2.5 penalties and five penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.
Lightning: 6-4-0, averaging 2.8 goals, five assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.
INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Riley Nash: day to day (lower body).
Lightning: Curtis McElhinney: day to day (undisclsoed), Erik Cernak: day to day (lower body).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
© 2021 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.