The Red Wings are 3-15-0 against conference opponents. Detroit is the last-ranked team in the NHL averaging just 3.8 assists per game. Tyler Bertuzzi leads them with 16 total assists.

The Blue Jackets are 10-7-4 in Eastern Conference play. Columbus has allowed 19 power-play goals, killing 80% of opponent opportunities.

In their last matchup on Nov. 21, Columbus won 5-4. Oliver Bjorkstrand recorded a team-high 2 points for the Blue Jackets.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Mantha leads the Red Wings with 12 goals, adding 12 assists and totaling 24 points. Filip Zadina has collected five assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Pierre-Luc Dubois leads the Blue Jackets with 10 goals and has 20 points. Cam Atkinson has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 3-5-2, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.5 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

Red Wings: 2-8-0, averaging 1.7 goals, 2.9 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with a .894 save percentage.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Jonathan Ericsson: day to day (upper body).

Blue Jackets: Ryan Murray: day to day (upper body), Josh Anderson: day to day (upper body), Sonny Milano: day to day (upper body).

