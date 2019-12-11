The Blue Jackets are 4-5-1 against division opponents. Columbus has scored 18 power-play goals, converting on 18.2% of chances.

In their last meeting on Nov. 29, Columbus won 5-2. Gustav Nyquist recorded a team-high 3 points for the Blue Jackets.

TOP PERFORMERS: Guentzel has recorded 32 total points while scoring 17 goals and collecting 15 assists for the Penguins. Evgeni Malkin has totaled five goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Nyquist has collected 19 total points while scoring seven goals and totaling 12 assists for the Blue Jackets. Atkinson has scored four goals over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 4-6-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.3 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

Penguins: 6-3-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.8 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .902 save percentage.

INJURIES: Penguins: None listed.

Blue Jackets: Emil Bemstrom: day to day (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

