The Blue Jackets are 9-6-6 in road games. Columbus has scored 23 power-play goals, converting on 17% of chances.

San Jose defeated Columbus 3-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Jan. 4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Logan Couture has recorded 36 total points while scoring 14 goals and collecting 22 assists for the Sharks. Timo Meier has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

Pierre-Luc Dubois has recorded 33 total points while scoring 14 goals and totaling 19 assists for the Blue Jackets. Werenski has totaled 12 points over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 7-1-2, averaging three goals, 5.1 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while allowing 1.9 goals per game with a .940 save percentage.

Sharks: 3-5-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.3 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sharks: Logan Couture: day to day (upper-body).

Blue Jackets: Emil Bemstrom: day to day (upper body), Joonas Korpisalo: out (lower body).

