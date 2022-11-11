Columbus' Werenski suffers season-ending shoulder injury

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Blue Jackets lost Zach Werenski for the rest of the season with a separated shoulder and torn labrum, the team announced Friday.
The Columbus defense also is without Adam Boqvist, who broke a foot in an Oct. 25 home loss to Arizona.
The Blue Jackets added defensemen Gavin Bayreuther, Marcus Bjork and David Jiricek to the roster on emergency recall from the Cleveland Monsters, the club’s American Hockey League affiliate.
Columbus also put right wing Jakub Voracek and center Sean Kuraly on injured reserve, retroactive to Nov. 4 and 5, respectively.
The Blue Jackets’ next game is Saturday at the New York Islanders.
___
