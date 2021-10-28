The Blues have placed team captain and faceoff specialist Ryan O’Reilly and Brandon Saad, who played with the Avalanche last season, on the team’s non-roster COVID-protocols list. They’ll miss at least 10 days — meaning O’Reilly will miss the next four games and return Nov. 7 at Anaheim. O’Reilly has scores two goals and three assists through five games, and has scored a point in each game. This is the first time since O’Reilly arrived in St. Louis in the summer of 2018 that he will miss a game, ending his streak of 214 regular-season games (plus playoffs). Saad, who went on the COVID list Oct. 21, will miss the next two games at a minimum, returning Nov. 3 at Los Angeles.