The Canadiens have lost three in a row. With Carey Price out until next week because of a lower-body injury, Jake Allen made 20 saves to drop to 1-5-4 in his last 10 starts.
Winnipeg improved to 6-2 against Montreal this season.
Montreal defenseman Otto Leskinen made his season debut, taking Victor Mete’s spot in the lineup.
UP NEXT
Jets: At Ottawa on Monday and Wednesday nights.
Canadiens: Host Toronto on Monday night.
