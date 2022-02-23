Pat Maroon, Steven Stamkos, Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov also scored for the Lightning, and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 27 shots. They were coming off a seven-day break.

Connor McDavid had two goals for Edmonton, Zach Hyman scored in his fifth straight game and Leon Draisaitl added three assists. Mike Smith, pulled from a start Sunday against Minnesota after allowing four goals on seven shots, made 18 saves. McDavid and Draisaitl are tied for the NHL lead in points with 73.

After winning five straight games under new coach Jay Woodcroft, the Oilers have lost two in a row. Edmonton played for the sixth time in 10 days.

AVALANCHE 5, RED WINGS 2

DETROIT — Gabriel Landeskog opened the scoring 1:12 in and capped it with an empty-netter for his 25th goal of the season, helping NHL-leading Colorado beat Detroit.

Tyson Jost, Nazem Kadri and Valeri Nichushkin also scored and Pavel Francouz stopped 31 shots. Colorado beat Detroit for the eighth consecutive time.

Filip Zadina and Robby Fabbri scored for the Red Wings. Thomas Greiss made 26 saves.

Darren Helm, facing his former team in Detroit for the first time, had an assist on Landeskog’s opening goal. Helm played 744 regular-season games with the Red Wings.

STARS 3, JETS 2, OT

DALLAS — Tyler Seguin scored 54 seconds into overtime on a play that required a review, lifting Dallas past Winnipeg,

Seguin’s shot in transition was stopped by Connor Hellebuyck, and the goalie reached for the puck in the air as Seguin sent it back toward the goal. The original call was that Josh Morrissey had kept the puck out the net with his stick, but a video review showed the puck across the goal line.

Dallas captain Jamie Benn and Denis Gurianov also scored, and Jake Oettinger made 20 saves. Blake Wheeler and Mark Scheifele scored for the Jets. Hellebuyck stopped 36 shots.

CANADIENS 4, SABRES 0

MONTREAL — Samuel Montembeault made 32 saves for his first NHL shutout, Nick Suzuki scored his second goal of the game on a penalty shot and Montreal beat Buffalo for its fourth straight victory.

Cole Caufield had a goal and an assist, and Jake Evans added an empty-netter.