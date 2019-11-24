Casey Cizikas scored and Semyon Varlamov finished with 24 saves for New York, which extended its franchise record by earning a point for the 17th straight game (15-0-2).

Couture, who had the overtime winner in Thursday’s 2-1 victory over Vegas, extended his point streak to six games with three goals and seven assists over that stretch.

Sorensen got the game’s first goal at 6:38 of the second as he tipped a pass from Mario Ferraro for his fourth goal.

The Islanders tied it 27 seconds later when Cizikas tipped Adam Pelech’s shot from the point for his fourth. San Jose challenged the play for goaltender interference, but the goal was upheld.

NOTES: The Islanders were 0 for 6 on power plays against the NHL’s best penalty-killing unit. ... New York didn’t get a shot on goal until Devon Toews’ wrister from eight feet out at 6:46 of the first. New York was held to seven shots in the first. ... Sharks C Tomas Hertl (lower body) was out of the lineup for a second straight game. San Jose’s second-leading scorer sustained a blow to his right knee in Anaheim on Nov. 14, when he scored in his fifth straight game. ... The Sharks recalled F Noah Gregor from their San Jose AHL affiliate.They placed Dalton Prout (upper body injury) on injured reserve.

UP NEXT

Islanders: At Anaheim on Monday night.

Sharks: At Los Angeles on Monday night.

