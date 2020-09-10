Couturier was named on 163 of the 170 ballots cast by the Professional Hockey Writers Association, and got 117 first-place votes.
The 27-year-old Couturier led the NHL by winning 59.6% of his faceoffs (542 for 909). Only one player in Flyers history has recorded a higher single-season total since the statistic began being tracked in 1997-98. He led all Philadelphia skaters with a +21 rating while pacing team forwards in both total time on ice (1,368:23) and shorthanded time on ice (140:29).
He finished second in Selke Trophy balloting in 2017-18. The other Flyers to win the award were Bobby Clarke (1982-83) and Dave Poulin (1986-87).
Bergeron was a finalist an unprecedented ninth consecutive year.
