NOTES: Montreal recalled G Cayden Primeau from the AHL after top goalie Jake Allen was injured in a collision with Detroit’s Dylan Larkin on Saturday night. ... Boston F Craig Smith, who has yet to register a point this season, was a healthy scratch for the second straight game. He was expected to be a big part of the team’s second line. ... The Canadiens entered with the league’s 29th ranked penalty-killing unit but held Boston scoreless on two full and a partial power play in the opening period.