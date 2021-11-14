Jeremy Swayman stopped 27 shots for Boston, improving his career record to 8-0-0 at TD Garden. Taylor Hall added an empty-netter as the Bruins improved to 6-1 at home.
Joel Armia and Michael Pezzetta had the Canadiens’ goals, and Sam Montembeault made 36 saves. Montreal fell to 1-6-1 on the road.
Canadiens defenseman Jeff Petry, positioned in front of the crease, attempted to clear the puck into the corner, but it hit Coyle before bouncing into the net 5:58 into the third period after McAvoy tied it just over three minutes earlier.
Coyle added an insurance goal at 9:05, sending the fans into a loud, mocking chant of ‘Ole Ole Ole’ — a staple when the Canadiens are playing well at home.
Pezzetta scored his first of the season, beating Swayman with a shot that caromed into the net off the skate of Boston defenseman Connor Clifton, making it 2-1 late in the second period.
But McAvoy slipped a wrister in from the slot for a power-play goal, tying it 2:14 into the third.
Both teams came out a bit sluggish Sunday, probably because they each had to travel to Boston after playing on Saturday, before Armia made it 1-0 by beating Swayman with a wrister from the right circle at the end of a 3-on-1 break 8:09 into the first.
Coming into the game with a 0-2-1 record with a 3.69 goals-against-average and only an .885 save percentage, Montembeault held Boston off the board until McAvoy charged in to score on a rebound 8:27 into the second.
WHAT HAPPENED THEN
In the last meeting, on Feb. 12, 2020, David Pastrnak recorded a hat trick in a 4-1 Bruins’ victory.
NOTES: Montreal recalled G Cayden Primeau from the AHL after top goalie Jake Allen was injured in a collision with Detroit’s Dylan Larkin on Saturday night. ... Boston F Craig Smith, who has yet to register a point this season, was a healthy scratch for the second straight game. He was expected to be a big part of the team’s second line. ... The Canadiens entered with the league’s 29th ranked penalty-killing unit but held Boston scoreless on two full and a partial power play in the opening period.
UP NEXT
Canadiens: At the New York Rangers on Tuesday night.
Bruins: At Philadelphia on Saturday night.
