Coyotes beat Islanders 5-4 for fourth straight home win

TEMPE, Ariz. — Travis Boyd knocked in his own rebound early in the third period to break a tie and Clayton Keller added his second goal of the game late as the Arizona Coyotes held on to beat the New York Islanders 5-4 on Friday night. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Shayne Gostisbehere and Nick Bjugstad also scored for the Coyotes, who have won four straight home games — three since concluding a 14-game, 33-day road trip last week. Karel Vejmelka had 30 saves in his fourth straight start.

Mathew Barzal had a goal and an assist, and Sebastian Aho, Anthony Beauvillier and Noah Dobson also scored for the Islanders, who are 1-3-1 in their last five. Oliver Wahlstrom had two assists Ilya Sorokin finished with 24 saves.

BLUES 5, FLAMES 2

CALGARY, Alberta — Jordan Kyrou scored twice, Ivan Barbashev and Pavel Buchnevich each had a goal and an assist, and St. got its third straight win.

Brandon Saad also scored, and Brayden Schenn and Robert Thomas each had two assists for the Blues. Thomas Greiss stopped 40 shots to win for the fourth time in five starts and improve to 4-4-0 on the season.

Connor Mackey scored twice for Calgary, which has lost five straight (0-3-2) and was booed by the home crowd at the final buzzer. Dillon Dube and Elias Lindholm each had two assists, and Jacob Markstrom finished with 18 saves.

WILD 4, BLACKHAWKS 1

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Mats Zuccarello had three goals and an assist, and Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 28 shots as Minnesota got its fourth straight win.

Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and two assists, and Sam Steel added two assists as Minnesota’s top line continued its high-scoring ways. The trio has combined for 19 goals since the 24-year-old Steel was first matched with Kaprizov and Zuccarello on the top line 13 games ago. The Wild are 10-3-0 in that stretch.

Jonathan Toews scored his 10th goal of the season and Petr Mrazek had 18 saves for Chicago, which has lost six straight — all in regulation — and 14 of 15 overall (1-13-1).

AP NHL: www.apnews.com/hub/NHL and www.twitter.com/AP_Sports

