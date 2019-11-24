The Oilers are 5-2-1 against the rest of their division. Edmonton is fourth in the league shooting 11.1% and averaging 3.2 goals on 28.9 shots per game.

In their last meeting on Nov. 4, Arizona won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Schmaltz has recorded 18 total points while scoring four goals and adding 14 assists for the Coyotes. Clayton Keller has scored three goals over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Connor McDavid leads the Oilers with 18 goals and has 46 points. Leon Draisaitl has recorded 21 points over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 5-3-2, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.6 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .898 save percentage.

Coyotes: 5-4-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 3.6 assists, 3.5 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .931 save percentage.

Coyotes Injuries: None listed.

Oilers Injuries: Brandon Manning: out (undisclosed).

