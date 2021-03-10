Kuemper shined as Arizona’s No. 1 goalie in 2018-19 before injuries limited him to 55 games. He was named an All-Star last season, but couldn’t play in the game due to another injury that caused him to miss 28 games. He returned to play nine games in the postseason bubble.
Kuemper is 7-7-2 with a 2.41 goals-against average, .914 save percentage and one shutout in 18 games this season.
___
