Along with Tourigny, Arizona was without G Scott Wedgewood and defensemen Cam Dineen, Anton Stralman and Kyle Capobianco due to COVID-19 protocols. ... The Coyotes played a video tribute to former player Christian Dvorak during a timeout in the first period. Dvorak, who played for Arizona from 2015-21, raised his stick and waved to the crowd. ... Montreal F Tyler Toffoli, who underwent hand surgery on Dec. 11, could be ready to play late in the five-game trip. ... The Coyotes are 4-0-0 when leading after two periods. The Canadiens are 1-21-2 when trailing after two.