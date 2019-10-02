GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Coyotes have signed goalie Darcy Kuemper to a two-year contract extension with an average annual salary of $4.5 million.

The deal announced Wednesday would keep Kuemper in the desert through the 2021-22 season.

The 29-year-old Kuemper had been a career backup until Arizona’s No. 1 goalie Antti Raanta suffered a season-ending injury last year.