Kuemper was 27-20-8 with a 2.33 goals-against average and .925 save percentage. He went 22-9-6 with a 2.05 goals-against average after January as the Coyotes made a playoff push. Arizona fell four points short of the final Western Conference playoff spot.
Kuemper is expected to share time with Raanta this season.
