GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Coyotes signed goalie Adin Hill to a one-year, two-way contract Saturday.

Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.

The 23-year-old Hill was 7-5 with a .901 save percentage, 2.76 goals-against average and one shutout in 13 games for Arizona last season. He was 16-19-2 with a .906 save percentage and a 2.61 GAA in 36 games for the Tucson Roadrunners in the AHL.

“We are pleased to get Adin signed,” general manager John Chayka said. “He’s a big, talented goaltender who has improved each season. We look forward to watching his development this year.”

